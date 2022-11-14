Raidió Rí-Rá goes live on FM around the country for three days

Raidió Rí-Rá is broadcasting live on FM around the country from its Harcourt Street Studio for the next few days.

The station is on FM radio in Dublin (105.2fm), Cork (106.7fm), Limerick (105.5fm), and Galway (87.7fm), as well as usual digital broadcast on rrr.ie and the Raidió Rí-Rá app on Apple and Android.

During this special broadcast period, exclusive shows on air will include live podcasts by the GaelGals, Na Seansálaithe, and ‘Radio Person of the Year’ at Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais 2022 Seán Ó Dubhchon, as well as other Rí-Rá presenters, members of university Irish societies and other special guests.

Special guests will include Louise Cantillon (TG4), Aindriú de Paor (RTÉ 2fm), Hugh Carr (Joe.ie), and Aisling Ní Dhonnabháin (Cúla 4), and live music sessions with Seán Ó Dubhchon and Raidió Rí-Rá Station Manager Emma Ní Chearúil will feature musicians such as Matt Ó, Bandia, Pauric O’Meara, and Oisín Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Raidió Rí-Rá Chairperson Traic Ó Braonáin says “The listeners will play a vital role too as presenters look forward to interacting with the community, especially with young people and schools! #Gaeilge24 happens to fall during the same week (15 November), so we encourage schools and classes to send messages to be read out on air, via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #RRRfm.

We would like to thank the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, and Sport, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for their support in this development opportunity, and the opportunity to show that the station is ready to take the next step to provide quality shows and content to young people at a national level on a full-time basis.”

New Station Manager Emma Ní Chearúil has been working with Raidió Rí-Rá for a month now, and this opportunity has provided a baptism of fire: “Raidió Rí-Rá’s team of broadcasters are enthusiastic and highly capable. It’s brilliant that young people are working to provide this service for their peers, and it is our goal to be able to provide this service permanently, so that young people around the country have music and chat as Gaeilge at their fingertips anytime and anywhere, on FM and online.”

Raidió Rí-Rá will be heard on the following frequencies:

Dublin 105.2fm

Cork 106.7fm

Limerick 105.5fm

Galway 87.7fm