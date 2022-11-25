Today FM gives away €111k to one Cash Machine winner

Today FM has given away what it claims to be Ireland’s biggest-ever radio cash prize during the latest Cash Register competition round.

One listener, Siobhan Elliott, took a call from Barry Dunne on Friday afternoon who went on to win €111,11.11.

Siobhan, who was at work in Plunkett’s Pharmacy in Croom, Limerick at the time was audibly shocked to hear Barry’s voice! Siobhan had been following the Cash Machine and had written down the cash total on a piece of paper which was safely tucked away in her pocket!

Once she confirmed the amount to Barry and was told she had won, an emotional Siobhan said: “Is this real though? I don’t know”! Asked what the first thing she plans on doing, Siobhan replied: “Tell my husband first I suppose”!

Chris Doyle from the Cash Machine said: “We are delighted for Siobhan and her family winning such an amazing amount of money, stay tuned to the Cash Machine, the Christmas Cash Machine starts Monday with more great opportunities for people to win life changing amounts of money’”.

The Cash Machine, which is played every weekday on Today FM asks listeners to take note of the daily cash amount given, text to enter and wait for that all important call.

The winner must answer within 5 rings and repeat the exact amount down to the euro and cent.