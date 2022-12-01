Radio Kerry launches online only festive station Radio Kerry Christmas
There’s a new festive pop-up station available online this month from the team at Radio Kerry.
Radio Kerry Christmas started streaming today and will remain online till January 5th 2023.
The station is commercial-free, playing nothing but Christmas music 24 hours a day, with just station and sponsor branding.
“Year 1 of our new station will feature station and sponsor branding only. There will not be any ad breaks or live shows so it is a perfect playout for retail or hospitality venues,” the station said.
Radio Kerry Christmas is available on the Radio Kerry website, smart speakers, Irish Radioplayer and TuneIn.
