Radio Kerry launches online only festive station Radio Kerry Christmas

Written by RadioToday Ireland

There’s a new festive pop-up station available online this month from the team at Radio Kerry.

Radio Kerry Christmas started streaming today and will remain online till January 5th 2023.

The station is commercial-free, playing nothing but Christmas music 24 hours a day, with just station and sponsor branding.

“Year 1 of our new station will feature station and sponsor branding only. There will not be any ad breaks or live shows so it is a perfect playout for retail or hospitality venues,” the station said.

Radio Kerry Christmas is available on the Radio Kerry website, smart speakers, Irish Radioplayer and TuneIn.



  John says

    Itll be no match for Christmas fm

