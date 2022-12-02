Today FM’s Dermot and Dave hit the road in their Campervan of Christmas Joy

Dermot & Dave will broadcast from five different places across the country next week in their Campervan of Christmas Joy.

Along the way, the duo will be turning on Christmas lights in local communities, stopping off at primary schools, putting up household Christmas trees and dropping off some Christmas presents to people who need a helping of Christmas Joy this year.

Live Show Breakdown – 9am – 12pm each day:

Monday December 5th – Kildare Village, Co. Kildare

Tuesday December 6th – Joe Dolan Statue, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Wednesday December 7th – Eyre Square, Galway City, Co. Galway

Thursday December 8th – Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny

Friday December 9th – Marina Market, Cork City, Co. Cork

They’ll be doing their 9am – 12pm show live from the above locations each day, all while stopping off along the way.

Dermot and Dave said: “We cannot put into words how excited we are to be finally rolling out our Campervan of Christmas Joy and hitting the road with it next week. We’ve a lot of stops to visit, and a lot of joy to spread but we’re more than prepared and we just cannot wait to get started.

“The Today FM elves have been working very hard on getting the campervan as festive as possible and making up all the amazing presents that we’ll be gifting along the way, so now all we have to do is put that campervan in drive and hit the road!”

On the upcoming festive campaign, Head of Marketing at Today FM Roisin Reilly said: “This is an amazing campaign for Today FM and the Dermot & Dave team to undertake. Five live radio shows, in five different locations across five days, all while stopping off along the way to spread Christmas Joy to families, schools and local communities.

“It’s a campaign we’ve been looking forward to all year and we cannot wait to go out into all the communities and spread some Christmas Joy to those that need it most. We’ll hear some really inspirational stories across the week and sprinkle some of that Christmas magic as we go. A big thanks to our sponsors, Tesco, for making The Campervan of Christmas Joy a reality. Look out for that big yellow camper on the motorways and back roads next week!”