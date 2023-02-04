Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 gets new sponsor

Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 is now sponsored by Allcare Pharmacy.

The Monday to Friday, 10am to 12pm show sponsorship is an 11-month deal brokered by Javelin and includes 6 x 10-second sponsor-credited stings per show, sponsor-credited promos in Rising Time, Liveline, Drivetime, Saturday with Colm O’ Mongain & Brendan O’ Connor as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

Today with Claire Byrne is currently joint seventh most listened-to radio programme in the county, with an audience of 344,000.

Caroline Burton, Head of Retail Marketing at Uniphar Group said: “Claire Byrne’s professionalism, integrity, and tenacity throughout her broadcasting career continues to increase her growing radio audience across Ireland. With such high listenership and public engagement, Allcare Pharmacy will undoubtedly gain further traction and awareness in the marketplace from this new sponsorship.”

Geraldine O’Leary, Commercial Director, RTÉ said: “RTÉ Media Sales are delighted to welcome Allcare Pharmacy as our new sponsor of Today with Claire Byrne. All Care is a valued partner and we look forward to working with them across this exciting opportunity.”

Aoife Hofler, Director, Javelin, said: “We are delighted to go live this week with the full broadcast sponsorship of Claire Byrne on Radio One. Our strategy for Allcare is to bring the brand front of mind for a broad audience, with high frequency to continuously remind and prompt consumers to visit this local Allcare pharmacy. Being the 7th most listened to Irish radio show, Claire Byrne allows us to do this effectively with mass weekly reach and high frequency.”

Image caption: Pictured L-R are Caroline Burton, Head of Retail Marketing at Uniphar Group, Geraldine O’Leary, Commercial Director, RTÉ, and Aoife Hofler, Director, Javelin.



