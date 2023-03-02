Brian Dowling joins Suzanne Kane for Daytimes at 98FM

TV presenter Brian Dowling will join Suzanne Kane as co-host of 98FM’s daytime show from the end of March.

Announcing the news on-air today, Suzanne exclaimed: “Myself and Brian Dowling are teaming up, we’re consciously coupling up on the radio!”

A clearly ecstatic Brian said: “To have this opportunity with you, I’m so excited, I’ve never really done radio before” and joked: “just so you know, Suzanne you’ll be doing the heavy lifting Monday to Friday!”

After winning Big Brother twice, Brian Dowling has gone on to have a career in the world of entertainment, appearing on a host of TV shows both here and the UK including SMTV, This Morning, Real Housewives of Cheshire, Dancing With The Stars and Ireland AM, as well as presenting an entertainment slot on BBC Radio 1 for two years.

Brian added: “I cannot wait to join the 98FM family – myself and Suzanne had such fun together just before Christmas and to think I will be joining her every day for our very own show Monday to Friday from 10 – 1pm just makes me so excited for what we are going to bring to the airwaves. I’ve honestly wanted to work on radio for years so this really is a dream come true”.

Suzanne, who has been presenting 98FM’s daytime show for over a year says: “I can’t wait to spend my mid-mornings with Brian, he’s so warm, great craic and literally has a story about everything. I know we’ll be the epitome of Dublin’s Good Times.”

Pat Gill, 98FM Managing Editor said: “98FM is home to Dublin’s Good Times and I’m delighted to welcome Brian to the team, with his fantastic energy and fun personality I know he’ll be a big hit with our listeners. Having Brian and Suzanne together will bring something really exciting to 98FM, playing the biggest Dance and R&B anthems, the best guests in studio, and creating a bit of madness on-air. It’s very exciting!.”

Commenting on today’s announcement, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said“At Bauer Media Audio Ireland we want to work with the best and most loved presentation talent in the country and Brian absolutely fits that bill. We can’t wait for our audience to hear what a Suzanne and Brian combo sounds like; we’ve had so much fun bringing this show to this moment. It totally fulfils our mission to provide Ireland with the best music and entertainment radio in the country.”