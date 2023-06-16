KC thrilled to be joining Bauer as he confirms Red FM move

Written by Roy Martin

Keith Cunningham has confirmed he’s off to Red FM as breakfast host later this year.

He’s leaving Cork’s 96fm at the end of June and his start date at Bauer will be announced in the coming weeks.

Part of the deal includes getting back on Red FM’s new sister station, Today FM.

KC commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the Bauer Media family and returning to Cork’s Red FM, the station that kick-started my radio journey. It feels like coming home.

“I cannot wait to bring Cork our brand-new breakfast show which will be filled with messing, music and chats with listeners who have been incredibly supportive throughout my career.”

James Brownlow, Managing Editor of Music & Entertainment at Red FM: “We want to work with the best radio broadcasters in Ireland and KC absolutely fits that bill.

“We’re thrilled to welcome him home to Red FM and we know our listeners will be equally thrilled to hear him back on Cork’s largest radio station. Cork expects and deserves the best from Red FM and we can’t wait to give them it.”

Ciara Revins and Laura O’Mahony remain part of the Red FM presenting team.



