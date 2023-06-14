Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Cork’s 96fm Big Drive Home presenter Lorraine Murphy is moving to breakfast to co-host the morning show with Ross Browne.

The changes come as KC is set to leave the station when his contract ends on June 30th.

Lorraine joined Cork’s 96FM in 2017 to present the weekday evening show before moving to Drivetime. Previously, she presented breakfast shows on Tipp FM and WLR.

Comedian and actor, Ross Browne has been a presenter on the show for the last six years with Keith Cunningham. The stand up comedian has also appeared in the television series “The Young Offenders” as well as starring in four seasons of RTE’s hidden camera show, The Fear.

Local Content Controller for Cork’s 96FM & C103, Brendan O’Driscoll said “I’m really excited for Lorraine and Ross in the Morning to hit the airwaves on July 17th. More people in Cork tune to 96FM at Breakfast time each day than to any other radio station and I believe these two talented presenters will be a winning combination.”

Lorraine and Ross in the Morning on Cork’s 96FM will be broadcast each weekday morning from 6am till 9am.