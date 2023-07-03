Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Center Parcs has ended its sponsorship of Ryan Tubridy’s show on RTÉ Radio 1 early.

The holiday park says it will not be renewing its deal when it ends in the near future, and the sponsorship credits are no longer on-air.

Ryan has been off-air since he hit the spotlight last month.

Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said that it was not tenable for Ryan to be on air while under media and political focus.

Oliver Callan is currently sitting in for Tubridy on the hour-long Radio 1 weekday show.