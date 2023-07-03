Center Parcs pulls out of Ryan Tubridy’s RTÉ Radio 1 show sponsorship

Written by RadioToday Ireland

Center Parcs has ended its sponsorship of Ryan Tubridy’s show on RTÉ Radio 1 early.

The holiday park says it will not be renewing its deal when it ends in the near future, and the sponsorship credits are no longer on-air.

Ryan has been off-air since he hit the spotlight last month.

Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch said that it was not tenable for Ryan to be on air while under media and political focus.

Oliver Callan is currently sitting in for Tubridy on the hour-long Radio 1 weekday show.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

In photos: Beat celebrates 20 years of broadcasting in the South East

Dermot & Dave are going on tour of Australia with Today FM

Three Chords & The Truth heading to Ireland via Radio Nova

Dee Forbes has tendered her resignation as RTÉ Director General

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes suspended over Ryan Tubridy issue

Newstalk launches new “We’re That Friend” campaign

KC thrilled to be joining Bauer as he confirms Red FM move

Anniversary of Ireland’s first radio station to be celebrated with pop-up…

Lorraine Murphy joins Ross Browne for breakfast at Cork’s 96fm as KC exits

Ireland’s first quasi national LGBTQI+radio station hits FM

Back to the Future for KC in Cork radio switch

Tributes pour in from radio sector following death of Christy Dignam

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online
buy amoxicillin online can you buy amoxicillin over the counter
buy ivermectin online buy ivermectin for humans
viagra before and after photos how long does viagra last
buy viagra online where can i buy viagra