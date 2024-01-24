Christmas FM celebrates raising over €3.5m for charity

Christmas FM has raised €324,000 in 2023 for The Magic of Christmas appeal bringing its total to over €3.5 million since it started broadcasting.

This year’s donations are another big step towards Christmas FM’s goal to raise over €1,000,000 between 2022–2024 for the Magic of Christmas appeal.

The funds will be used to support 5,000 vulnerable children affected by traumatic life events such as poverty, abuse, neglect and bereavement, and to assist children whose lives are affected by serious childhood illness.

Paul Shepherd, Co-Founder of Christmas FM, says: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised almost €325,000 for The Magic of Christmas appeal. We are incredibly grateful for our devoted listeners and fans who generously donated all throughout the festive season.

“We would also like to thank Coimisiún na Meán for granting us the license to broadcast Christmas FM across Ireland, and our premier FM sponsors for 2023 – Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and An Post as well as Extra.ie, the official media partner of The Magic of Christmas appeal.

“We would also like to thank The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, who, once again, kindly donated their studio space to the station. Last but not least, a warm thank you to all the team and volunteers who make Christmas FM so special each year.”

Commenting on the total amount raised, the charity partners jointly said: “The money raised will have a positive impact on many children who use our services around Ireland and everyone involved should be proud of their contributions to such a worthy cause.”

Coimisiún na Meán grants Christmas FM a 30-day temporary sound broadcasting license, which enables the station to broadcast on a range of frequencies throughout the country.

Coimisiún na Meán’s Director of Broadcasting, Clare Diamond, said: “We would like to congratulate all involved in Christmas FM for the achievement of another fantastic fundraising result for charities. The service demonstrates once again the power and popularity of radio as a medium to bring people together and, through the generosity and contributions of its sponsors and listeners, to reflect the true spirt of Christmas.”

