Clint Drieberg appointed Content Controller of Radio Nova

Written by Roy Martin

Radio Nova has appointed current Assistant Programme Director Clint Drieberg as Content Controller.

Clint will now manage day-to-day broadcast content on Radio Nova.

The announcement comes as Nova celebrates its highest listenership in its 13-year history in the recent JNLR radio ratings.

“I’m beyond excited to take on this new role, which will see me work more closely with our talented bunch behind the scenes and behind the microphones. As Radio Nova enters its 14th year on air, we have some very exciting times, as we become even more seriously addictive than ever.

“To be part of Nova’s record-breaking success over the last few years has been a career highlight and I’m looking forward to the new role with gusto,” Drieberg said.

He will continue in the position of Executive Producer of the station’s breakfast programme, ‘Morning Glory with PJ & Jim’, a role he has held since his arrival to the station in 2015. And as Radio Nova’s ‘Man at the Movies’, Drieberg will also continue bringing listeners reviews of the latest releases in Irish cinema and interviews with the world’s biggest stars.

Kevin Branigan, CEO/Programme Director, Radio Nova, said: “We always strive for success in Radio Nova, and Clint’s work ethic and great attention to detail have played a significant role in our ongoing success.”



