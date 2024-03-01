Simon Delaney to host new Sunday afternoon show on RTÉ lyric fm

Stage and screen actor Simon Delaney is to host a new Sunday afternoon show on RTÉ lyric fm.

Sunday Afternoon with Simon Delaney will air from 1pm till 4pm with what has been described by the station as a perfect musical blend for weekend listening.

Simon said: “I’ve been an avid RTÉ lyric fm listener for years, and whether it’s Marty Whelan keeping me company in the car on the morning commute or the brilliant Movies and Musicals with Aedín Gormley, there’s always something that tickles my music taste buds.

“I’m beyond excited to bring a new show to lyric fm’s loyal listenership every Sunday afternoon. If your family are like mine and plan to chill out for the day, the music on our new show will keep you company.

“Of course, being a musical theatre fan there will be flashes of West Side Story and Miss Saigon, and with a dad who played in the showband era, the crooners won’t be far away either! No show would be complete without the vast array of classical favourites, from concerts to the opera stage, everyone from Vivaldi to Pavarotti will feature.

“The chance to get to share my music tastes with the lyric fm audience is hugely exciting, and I can’t wait to engage with them over the airwaves. One thing’s for sure, we’ll laugh the way, right up until your Sunday roast is ready!”

Head of RTÉ lyric fm Sinéad Wylde added: “Simon has been a friend to RTÉ lyric fm for some time and we are now delighted to welcome him officially into the RTÉ lyric fm family.

“He has been working closely with producer Ian McGlynn in developing a new show for Sunday afternoons and along with his warm presentation style, sense of fun and mischief, he will bring his knowledge of musical theatre, movies, stage and screen to every Sunday afternoon from 1- 4pm.”