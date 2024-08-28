Shortlist out for IMRO Radio Awards 2024

The IMRO Radio Awards shortlist for 2024 has been announced across the industry today.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 4th at the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Independent radio stations have been shortlisted in 139 instances.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland Chief Executive Michael Kelly commented on the amount of nominations for the sector: “This shortlist highlights the superb quality of the programming provided by Ireland’s independent radio sector.

“We in the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland congratulate all the talented presenters, producers and programme-makers in the independent sector on this amazing achievement in having so many people and programmes chosen for places on the IMRO Award shortlist.”

“The independent radio sector in Ireland provides extensive Public Service Content across news, current affairs, sport, documentary and factual, culture, community issues and announcements, religious, and interactive-listener programming, as well as music and entertainment.”

The IMRO Radio Awards is a celebration of the outstanding achievements and contributions of individuals and stations to the Irish radio landscape. It is a night to acknowledge the power of radio to inform, entertain, and connect communities across the nation.