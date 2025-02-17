Plans underway to bring back high powered DAB+ multiplexes to Ireland

Comreg has licensed FáilteDAB to carry out a new high powered DAB+ trial in Dublin and surrounding areas for 12 months.

The experiment, starting in April, will be operated by Foothold Communications, which owns and operates transmission towers around Ireland and currently has over 1000 radio link and broadcast systems under management.

FáilteDAB says only Irish Coimisiun na Mean Licensed radio operators will be allowed to participate in the trial.

We’ve contacted the regulator to see if a process is in place to licence new DAB+ services.

A 20kw transmitter in Three Rock will cover Dublin, along with a number of 8kw and 10kw sites, giving coverage along the coast from Belfast to Rosslare, and inland to rach Kilkenny, but stopping short of reaching Limerick, Cork and Galway.

FáilteDAB is also welcoming broadcasters to participate via their website.

Stephen Foley, Managing Director of Foothold Communications, described the announcement as a historic moment for Irish radio: “Today marks a major milestone in Irish broadcasting as we work alongside ComReg to develop DAB+ services.

“With 80% of radio listening happening in vehicles, and all cars sold in Ireland since 2021 equipped with DAB+ as standard, the time is right to expand and enhance this technology to reach a wider audience.”

Foley also expressed gratitude to Ireland’s media and communications regulators, Coimisiún na Meán and ComReg for supporting the initiative: “We appreciate the opportunity to roll out this critical DAB+ service, which aligns with Ireland’s Broadcasting Services Strategy.

“This trial will showcase the immense potential of digital audio broadcasting for both listeners and broadcasters.”

Foothold Communications has partnered with GatesAIR and Paneda to power the FáilteDAB network.

DAB never managed to take off in Ireland, unlike its neighbours in the UK and Europe, where it is now the dominant broadcast platform.

Following years of tests, pirate, and local DAB multiplexes, the platform was officially retired on March 31 2021 when RTÉ switched off its DAB transmissions.

Bay Broadcasting has welcomed to move: “We in Radio Nova and Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio welcome the forthcoming DAB+ trial and we intend to embrace it, said CEO Kevin Branigan.

“Both Nova and Classic Hits are premium radio brands, with a strong track record of delivering great content, with award-winning personalities and we’re excited about the opportunity DAB+ will afford us to repurpose and create new content for a terrestrial and digital audience.

“We have significant experience in creating new radio services, having run many temporary licenses alongside our main Radio Nova and Classic Hits Radio services, and we’re looking forward to the DAB+ trial.”