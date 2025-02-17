Wireless Ireland confirms plans to fully embrace DAB+ trial with new services

Wireless Ireland is planning on launching “a suite of new digital radio services” on DAB+ this year.

The move comes as RadioToday breaks the news that a new DAB+ trial will operate for 12 months from April by FáilteDAB.

Wireless Ireland says it will work closely with Coimisiún na Meán to secure the necessary content licences to ensure compliance with broadcasting standards and regulations.

The new stations are set to launch in the spring, with more details announced in coming weeks.

Bauer Media Audio Ireland has also confirmed it will operate services on the DAB+ trial with full details to follow.

Sean Barry, Managing Director of Wireless Ireland, said: “Wireless Ireland is proud to lead the charge in Ireland’s transition to digital broadcasting.

“The new FáilteDAB platform will offer listeners a broader and more immersive experience, with a blend of existing and new content offerings, creating diversity of choice for listeners across a large coverage area.

“Wireless Ireland’s commitment will see us become the largest content provider on this new and exciting platform.

“We’re delighted to build on the strength of our existing network of popular radio stations, and will continue to invest to entertain and engage new audiences across new territories.”

Bauer CEO Chris Doyle says: “As an already significant player in the digital audio space, we are excited to take part in the trial.

“The initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and delivering superior audio experiences to our listeners.”