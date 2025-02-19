Independent Broadcasters of Ireland call for action on promised support

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has called for far more urgent action at domestic and European level on the promised provision of support for public service content and news.



IBI held a briefing for Ireland’s MEPs in Brussels today where support was expressed for its practical proposals aimed at protecting the viability of public service content on Ireland’s 34 local, regional, and national radio stations.

MEPs across all parties and groups voiced their genuine understanding of the value of the fair and balanced news and current affairs which the independent radio stations broadcast and of the need for the stations to be practically supported in providing those services.

IBI told the meeting that in the current environment, the speed at which media supports and policies are delivered needs to undergo a step-change in urgency to match the level of challenges in the international political environment.

At the briefing in Brussels, IBI expressed concern at the speed of delivery of accessible and proportionate funding to help Ireland’s independent stations continue to deliver their public services and unique obligations.

The Chief Executive of IBI, Michael Kelly, said: “We were very impressed by the pledges in the Programme for Government and with the support and understanding of the value of the contribution of our sector’s public service content expressed by the Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., in recent weeks.

“The preparatory work is now in place and what is needed is a step-change in the rate of policy delivery. Five years after the deliberations of the Future of Media Commission, there is still no support available for independent radio stations’ highly respected news and current affairs services.”

“The recent statements by political figures from the US equating a totally unregulated social media with freedom of speech, are a wake-up call to policy-makers in Europe, and they reinforce the need for fair, balanced and accurate media like independent radio broadcasting.”

“There is no time to delay further in providing fair and proportionate support for independent radio, a sector which delivers huge value to listeners through its public service content.”

At the event, IBI published figures showing that the total number of direct employees in the independent radio sector across Ireland is 1,069 and that when indirect employment resulting from that is included the figure rises to 2,555.

The total economic contribution of the independent radio sector to Ireland in 2024 was €147.3m, the statistics showed, with the large majority of that in rural Ireland.

Annual Investment by independent stations in maintaining and operating critical radio transmission infrastructure was €3.7m last year.

This was the type of infrastructure that enabled independent radio to keep providing essential information to its listeners across Ireland during the recent weather emergencies, when mobile telecoms and broadband failed in widespread regions.

Independent radio stations operate and maintain 221 radio transmission sites across the State.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has urged action across the following areas: