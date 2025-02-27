Here’s what WLR’s new OB truck looks like – complete with solar panels

Written by Roy Martin

WLR has an upgraded, eco-conscious outside broadcast unit designed with sustainable broadcasting in mind.

Designed by WLR’s sustainability team, Dean Robinson and Pat Maher, this off-grid unit runs on renewable energy, eliminating the need for external power, diesel generators, or long cables when broadcasting.

Powered by high-efficiency solar panels and two advanced rechargeable batteries, it is one of the greenest broadcast units in Europe. Wireless mobile satellite broadband and 5G connectivity from Three and Vodafone ensure seamless, on-the-go broadcasting from any location.

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0030.JPG

The unit features a reception area, multiple energy-efficient screens, a fully equipped low-impact broadcast studio, and a guest space for bands and groups—offering a sustainable hub for live events and entertainment.

It can be controlled via a mobile or tablet app, and has a built-in Play-out Suite allows for live broadcasts without the need for a studio operator back at base.

WLR CEO Michael Byrne praised the initiative: “At WLR, we are committed to sustainable innovation. This upgrade is a significant investment, and Dean and Pat have created something groundbreaking. This unit reflects WLR’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while delivering top-quality mobile broadcasting for listeners and clients.”

The unit will debut at the Waterford City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17th, bringing live coverage to listeners across the region and beyond.

