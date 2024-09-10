Sound and Vision Scheme goes over €10 million of funding this round

Coimisiún na Meán has awarded over €10 million of funding under the latest round of Sound & Vision Scheme.

Round 53 will support the production of 56 radio projects, totalling over €1.1 million, and 35 projects for television, totalling €9 million. 175 applications requesting over €21 million were submitted for consideration.

One of the projects involves 16 commercial radio stations creating audio about climate change and climate action which will produce over 2,800 hours of programming for radio listeners across Ireland.

Newstalk, Radio Kerry and Dublin City FM are also getting funding for special programming.

95% of funding has been allocated to independent producers, with 30% of all funding going to projects in the Irish language or bilingual.

An additional €2 million of funding has been secured by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to support children and young people’s programming.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán said: “The Sound & Vision Scheme has gone from strength to strength, continuing to fund programming for Irish audiences, with a focus on Irish culture, heritage and experience.

“We are delighted to announce that Round 53 is the largest single round in Sound & Vision history, with over €10.1 million allocated to 91 new projects across TV and radio including animation, drama, documentary, entertainment and educational programming.

“I would also like to thank Minister Catherine Martin for the allocation of an additional €2 million in funding for children and young people’s programming, which recognises the important role of children as creators and consumers in Ireland’s media landscape. Sound & Vision remains a vital funding source for broadcasters and independent producers, enabling them to create programming for audiences that would otherwise not get made.

“Funding from Round 53 will contribute to An Coimisiún’s ambition of developing a thriving media landscape for Ireland that reflects the diversity of our people and traditions. Of the 35 television productions funded, 80% feature women as producers and 54% have women as directors. We look forward to seeing and hearing the projects funded under this Sound & Vision round on our screens and on our airwaves.”

Round 53 consists of funding from the television licence fee, and funding of €2 million secured by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media, with 13 projects across television and radio being allocated funding for programming focused on children and young people.