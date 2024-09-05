The Hidden Power of Advertising to feature at Radiocentre event

Robert Heath, author of the seminal book “The Hidden Power of Advertising” will feature at an upcoming Radiocentre Ireland event.

Sounding Out 2024, which takes place on Thursday, the 10th of October, is happening in The Round Room at The Mansion House Dublin from 8.30am till 1pm.

Robert will talk about why the move towards attention measurement is a big mistake. You will also hear insights on the attention debate from renowned strategist Craig Mawdsley (Founding Partner Craig + Bridget). There will also be a focus on effectiveness where you will hear from Bridget Angear (Craig + Bridget) and Andrew Tindall, System1 about new frontiers of effectiveness thinking based on insights from IPA and Effies case studies. ‍

Ralph van Dijk will show why brands which define their audio strategy, both media and creative, enjoy strong business outcomes.

This event will also feature a new research study, commissioned by Radiocentre Ireland which reveals insights on the role audio plays in driving mental availability.

