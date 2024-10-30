Paul Byrne returns to radio to produce PJ Coogan on Cork’s 96FM

Former Virgin Media Television / TV3 News Southern Correspondent, Paul Byrne, is joining Cork’s 96FM.

Paul will be the new producer of the station’s daily talk show, The Opinion Line with P.J. Coogan.

The journalist will also present the show from time to time.

Father of two, Paul, is no stranger to radio as he started out in the medium at 14 years of age. He went on to work for Cork’s 96FM before moving into television.

Paul said he’s delighted to be returning to radio and joining the team at Cork’s 96FM: “Cork’s 96FM

is part of Cork’s rich history and the station’s mix of local topics, news and music is what has made it the success it is today.”

Local Content Controller for Cork’s 96FM and C103, Brendan O’Driscoll said “Paul is bringing a wealth of experience to the team at Cork’s 96FM. His passion for human interest stories is unwavering and he is renowned for his ability to get the best from people who want to tell their story.”

Paul starts his new role on Monday 4th November 2024 and will join the team of Senior Producer, Fergal Barry and presenter P.J. Coogan.