Paul Byrne returns to radio to produce PJ Coogan on Cork’s 96FM

Written by RadioToday Ireland

Former Virgin Media Television / TV3 News Southern Correspondent, Paul Byrne, is joining Cork’s 96FM.

Paul will be the new producer of the station’s daily talk show, The Opinion Line with P.J. Coogan.

The journalist will also present the show from time to time.

Father of two, Paul, is no stranger to radio as he started out in the medium at 14 years of age. He went on to work for Cork’s 96FM before moving into television.

Paul said he’s delighted to be returning to radio and joining the team at Cork’s 96FM: “Cork’s 96FM
is part of Cork’s rich history and the station’s mix of local topics, news and music is what has made it the success it is today.”

Local Content Controller for Cork’s 96FM and C103, Brendan O’Driscoll said “Paul is bringing a wealth of experience to the team at Cork’s 96FM. His passion for human interest stories is unwavering and he is renowned for his ability to get the best from people who want to tell their story.”

Paul starts his new role on Monday 4th November 2024 and will join the team of Senior Producer, Fergal Barry and presenter P.J. Coogan.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news and alerts. Just fill in the form below.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Today FM launches new advertising campaign for its daytime line-up

Red FM, 98FM and Spin stations search for the next radio star

Tributes paid to Michael Reade who has died after terminal illness

KCLR Daily surprises couple with gift of fertility hope

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio spearheads The 40 Day Health Challenge as radio partner

Independent radio stations to share new €3 million funding for local news and content

Winners announced at the IMRO Radio Awards 2024

In Photos: The IMRO Radio Awards 2024

Claudia Boyle to host weekends on RTÉ lyric fm

Freedom FM is back on-air across Ireland in eight locations

Hall of Fame for Eddie Caffrey, Ray D’Arcy, Carol Dooley, and Hugo Duncan

Independent radio stations call for level playing field with RTE and better support