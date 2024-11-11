Coimisiún na Meán publishes updated guidelines for broadcast coverage of elections

Coimisiún na Meán has published its Guidelines in Respect of Broadcast Coverage of Elections.

The Guidelines provide direction and advice to broadcasters as to how fairness, objectivity and impartiality can be achieved in their coverage of elections.

The Guidelines are being published in advance of the General Election, scheduled to take place on Friday, 29 November. The Guidelines come into effect from today, Monday 11 November apply to coverage of the elections until the closing of polling stations on 29 November.

Speaking about the publication of the Guidelines, Coimisiún na Meán’s Broadcasting and Video-on-Demand Commissioner Aoife MacEvilly said: “Elections and electoral integrity are a key focus for us at Coimisiún na Meán this year. Broadcasters play a central role in how people are informed during election periods and therefore they must ensure that all news and current affairs programming is fair, objective and impartial. The publication of the election guidelines today will aid broadcasters in their approach to programming during election periods and will help them to ensure their coverage is open and transparent. The guidelines are designed to help broadcasters meet their obligations.”

“Alongside these guidelines, we have published a Candidate Information Pack to provide information for candidates standing for election in Ireland and what they can do if they experience harm online. We are also engaging with online platforms to ensure that they play their part in upholding electoral integrity and ensuring that people across Ireland can make free, fair and informed choices about where to cast their vote.”

These Guidelines see the replacement of the Broadcast Moratorium with an Additional Care Requirement for broadcasters during the Critical Election Period. This decision follows a review of the Moratorium conducted by Coimisiún na Meán. This review included an examination of electoral silence periods in other countries, a survey of attitudes conducted with Ipsos B&A and a public consultation.

As well as providing advice on the new Additional Care Requirement, the Guidelines also advise that during polling hours, broadcasters should not feature speculation on the outcome of the election, including the coverage of opinion polls or exit polls, until the voting has concluded.

Broadcasters are also reminded of the requirements to achieve a fair allocation of airtime during election coverage, the prohibition on political advertisements and the requirement to have in place policies and procedures for handling on-air contributions via social media and to mitigate the risks of AI-generated deepfakes.

These Guidelines also state that it is not appropriate for persons involved with ‘election interests’ to present programmes during the election campaign period – ‘election interests’ includes candidates for an election.

The updated Guidelines for Broadcast Coverage of Elections and the Code of Fairness Objectivity and Impartiality can be found on the Coimisiún na Meán websitecnam.ie.