McDonald’s to sponsor RTÉ 2FM’s Sound of Christmas 2019

Larry Gogan will officially launch The Sound of Christmas 2019 on Breakfast with Doireann and Eogan at 2FM this morning, sponsored by McDonald’s.

Brokered by Core Sponsorship, the four-week Christmas music sponsorship will feature a variety of McDonald’s sponsored credited stings which will lead into every Christmas song.

Right up to Christmas Eve McDonald’s will feature 468 stings across the entire 2FM Christmas music schedule.

Tara Farrell, Radio & Audio Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Media Sales commented: “It is a rare occasion we get to sign up the same sponsor twice in six months but 2019 has proven to be an exceptional sponsorship year for 2FM.

“We are thrilled that McDonald’s not only sponsor Breakfast with Doireann & Eoghan but have also chosen to partner with us on The Sound Of Christmas”.

Jennifer Power, Senior Media & Marketing Manager, McDonald’s UK & Ireland commented: “We’re proud of the role we play in getting the nation festive ready each Christmas and this year is no exception. Partnering with 2FM across their schedule every day until Christmas Day is a fantastic opportunity to increase our relevance and frequency of message during what can be a very cluttered time for brands. The Sound of Christmas is the perfect platform to remind consumers that McDonald’s is there for everyone throughout the festive season”.

Sarah Geoghegan, Senior Sponsorship Manager, Core Sponsorship has said: “At Core Sponsorship we are all about finding sponsorship solutions for brands that access a strong audience base, have impact and are a great fit. We are delighted to work, yet again, with both RTE 2FM and McDonald’s, to deliver a high-frequency sponsorship that will remind consumers this Christmas that whether they are decking the halls, shopping until they drop or walking in a winter wonderland, McDonald’s are always there!”