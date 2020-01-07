BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements has died suddenly at the age of 47.

The radio station announced the news this lunchtime and his morning programme was hosted by Steven Rainey.

BBC Northern Ireland Director Peter Johnston said: “We are sorry to bring you the sad news of the passing of our colleague Stephen Clements.

“Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family, friends and colleagues, at this difficult time.”

Stephen is survived by his wife and two children.

Stephen’s last tweet, just yesterday, showed a picture montage of him with his family.

Stephen moved to the BBC last year after eight years at Q Radio, seven of which were on Breakfast.

Having worked weekends at Citybeat in Belfast, Stephen was offered a full-time role which he chose to turn down as his wife Natasha was expecting. However, after some discussion with his wife Stephen then took the job, hosting the afternoon show on the station for a year, before moving to the breakfast show.



