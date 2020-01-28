Beat launches new fleet with Road Trip 2020 Promotion

Beat has given away €1000 in its latest promotion where listeners had to take photos of the station’s new branded cars.

Winner Kayleigh Walsh snapped the winning photo of the all-new Audi A1 Beat Fleet outside Kilkenny Castle midweek.

The Road Trip 2020 promotion marked the arrival of the all-new Audi A1 Beat Fleet by travelling to listeners’ favourite locations in the South East.

The Audi A1 brand has become synonymous with the Beat Fleet following a tie-up that is now in its ninth year.

The stations says the fleet also boasts a fresh new wrap design, created by Universal Graphics Design Display. The Waterford company had previously designed a vibrant, creative space within the Beat studios, so the radio station was excited about inviting Design Display to showcase their creative skills externally on the promotional fleet.

Speaking on the launch of the new Audi A1 Beat Fleet, Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins said: “We’re thrilled to be renewing our partnership with Audi Waterford. We have developed a solid association with the Audi A1 brand over the last number of years; the style of car has a top class, urban vibe that marries well with Beat’s brand values.

“We’re proud to have our stylish three brand new Audi A1 Beat Fleet vehicles travelling around the South East, showcasing all that’s positive about both Audi and Beat.”

Beat Sponsorship & Promotions manager Dave Shaw added: “We’re encouraging as many businesses as possible to benefit from the Beat Fleet’s high profile, by booking our talented team for your next big event. We promise to add a mixture of fun, style and energy to any occasion, along with a professional “can do” delivery of service that the Beat Fleet team has come to be renowned for, over the last 17 years of its existence.”

Audi Waterford General Manager Brendan Walsh noted the strength of the partnership between the two companies: “We’re delighted to renew our partnership and strengthen our relationship with Beat 102 103 by supplying three new

2020 Audi A1 cars to the ‘Beat Fleet’. The cars certainly make an impact and go hand in hand with Beat’s vision statement to deliver ‘brilliance & fun’.”