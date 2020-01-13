Date and speakers announced for Radio Days Ireland

Radio Days Ireland is returning this year with dozens of speakers and hundreds of delegates expected over two days.

The event, taking place at the Gibson Hotel, Dublin next month, is back after a break in 2019.

The conference is a joint initiative by Learning Waves Skillnet, the training body for the Independent Commercial Radio Sector in Ireland and IBI, the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland.

The conference will take place from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday 21st February and from 9am to 1pm on Friday 20th February 2020.

Speakers announced so far include:

Aine Kerr – Co-Founder and COO of Kinzen

Siobhan McMememy – Ausience Research Manager, BBC

Donie O’Sullivan, CNN Reporter

Patrick Haughey – Founder, AudioBrand

Eimear Ni Bhraonain – Presenter, KCLR 96FM

Matt Deegan – Creative Director, Folder Media UK

Damien Tiernan – Presenter, WLR FM

Celene Craig – Deputy Chief Executive at the BAI

Suzanne Kane – Broadcaster and Podcaster

PJ Gallagher – Presenter, Classic Hits

Find out more and book your place at RadioDaysIreland.ie