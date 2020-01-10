Radio stations unite to remember Larry Gogan

Radio stations across the country have come together to pay tribute to one of their own.

Larry Gogan, who died at the age of 85 this week, has been remembered with the simultaneous airing of the classic track from The Golden Horde “Friends in Time”.

This was poignantly chosen as a nod to two of Larry’s well-known music passions – championing Irish music and his infamous music show feature.

This bittersweet nostalgic track in which Larry himself also featured in the original video, would not have been out of place on the playlist for Larry’s famous “Golden Hour”.

The tribute played at midday on Friday January 10th 2020, whilst Larry was laid to rest.

Cork’s Red FM, the four regional radio stations Beat 102-103 in the South East, Spin South West, i-radio North East and North West were just some of the stations who joined forces to honour the man dubbed “The God Father of music radio in Ireland”.

In a joint statement, the stations highlighted that “Larry Gogan was universally liked and respected. During a career that spanned six decades, he was the epitome of music radio in Ireland and paved the way for so many others.

Consequently, all of us currently working at youth, music driven stations around the country would like to honour the enormous contribution made by this gentleman of Irish music radio” concluded the statement.

The stations supported the on-air gesture, across all their social media platforms with the hashtag “#JustAMinute”.

Larry Gogan worked in broadcasting for almost six decades and was best known for his work on RTÉ 2FM, where he worked as a music DJ for 40 years. He will best be remembered for playing classic hits on the Golden Hour and hosting the now iconic, Just A Minute Quiz.

Ar dheis Dé Go Raibh a anam.