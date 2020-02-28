Revamped weekend programme schedule for iRadio

iRadio is celebrating the start of its new 10-year licence with the launch of a revamped weekend schedule.

Two new shows will be airing from this weekend – Aon Scéal with Brendan Bracken Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8.00am to 10am.

Brendan will be having the chats as Gaeilge about music, showbiz, sport and more. The other brand new addition to the iRadio weekend schedule is iScore with Caradh O’Donovan.

It will run from 3.50pm to 5.50pm on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring all sports news from Ireland and abroad, and keeping listeners up to date with the latest scores and fixtures.

A newcomer to radio, Caradh is already a World Champion in Karate and also represents Ireland in Kickboxing. She is an accomplished TEDx speaker and she will bring her knowledge and passion for sport to iRadio every weekend.

Oldskool iRadio is also set for a change, as former Today FM presenter Shelly Gray takes over wit nineties and noughties hits from 10.00am to 12.50pm on Sunday.

She will also be starting on First Play on the 6th of March. First Play focuses on the freshest new music each & every Friday night from 8.50-10.50pm.

Kayte O’Malley moves to a new time of 10am to 12.50pm on Saturday, while Brian McEvoy’s shows will run from 12.50pm to 3.50pm on Saturday and from 12.50pm to 3.50pm on Sunday.

It all kicks off tomorrow, February 29th, meaning the presenters will have to wait four years for their shows’ first birthday!

Here’s the full iRadio weekend schedule at a glance:

Saturday

7.00-8.00 – The Best of The AO Show

8.00-10.00 – Aon Sceal with Brendan Bracken

10.00-12.50 – iWeekend with Kayte O’Malley

12.50-15.50 – iWeekend with Brian McEvoy

15.50 – 17.50 – iScore with Caradh O’Donovan

17.50 – 19.50 – iGnite with Mark McCabe

19.50 – 21.50 – Oldskool iRadio Club Classics with Hazel Fleming

21.50 – 23.50 – iMotion with Trolley

23.50 – 01.50 – Release Yourself with Roger Sanchez

01.50 – 03.50 – A State of Trance with Armin Van Buuren

Sunday

7.00-8.00 – The Best of The Lift

8.00-10.00 – Aon Sceal with Brendan Bracken

10.00-12.50 – Oldskool iRadio with Shelly Gray

12.50-15.50 – iWeekend with Brian McEvoy

15.50 – 17.50 – iScore with Caradh O’Donovan

17.50 – 20.50 – iRadio’s Top 40 with Michaela Hayes

20.50 – 23.50 – The Best of The Hub with Louise Clarke