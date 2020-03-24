Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon cancelled

Cork’s 96FM’s 13th Annual Giving for Living Radiothon planned for the end of May has been cancelled.

The Wireless-owned station has taken the step as a result of the rapidly evolving public health crisis due to the Coronavirus.

Proceeds from the Radiothon each year support Cancer Services in Cork provided through the five local charity partners: Mercy Hospital Foundation; CUH Charity; Marymount Hospice; Cork ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Over the last 12 years, Cork’s 96FM’s Radiothon has raised a cumulative total in excess of €5.1million with the 2019 event alone ending on €440,451.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM & C103, Kieran McGeary told RadioToday: “We have reluctantly taken this decision but there was no other option. A massive part of the fundraising effort each year is group coffee mornings.

“These clearly aren’t possible at the moment. Equally, it would be irresponsible for us to ask our presenters to go out to interview people on their cancer journeys whose immune systems are severely at risk.”

He added: “We are very conscious that this decision will impact the charities greatly, and I would urge the many people who donate to Radiothon via monthly direct debit to continue to do so in order to help our charity partners during this challenging time.”

“We would like to acknowledge the huge effort from each charity partner and the Cork’s 96FM team who have worked tirelessly towards the planning of Radiothon 2020 since last year.

“We would also like to acknowledge the people of Cork who have supported this great cause for the past 12 years. We will now begin to focus our planning on holding the 13th event in May 2021.”