KCLR to broadcast public mass from its studio

Following the news that all public masses are being cancelled for the time being, KCLR in Kilkenny and Carlow is offering a replacement service for listeners.

The mass will be celebrated by Bishop of Ossory, Dermot Farrell and broadcast live from KCLR’s studios at 9.30am.

Other stations providing mass on the radio include WLRFM, Shannonside FM, Northern Sound, Ocean FM, Galway Bay FM, Clare FM, Tipp FM and more.

Some Churches are also offering their own online streaming mass.

KCLR Chief Executive John Purcell explains: “It’s important that we provide that service – a public service”.

“We’re aware that there is a big issue (regarding mass gatherings) and Sunday mass is a part of Irish life for more years than we can remember. The church face an unprecedented challenge in continuing to celebrate mass with people.

“So, we’ve stepped in there and I’m delighted to say that Bishop Dermot Farrell will be celebrating mass at 9.30am on Sunday morning and we’ll be bringing it to the people.

“They can tune in on their radios, their apps, their phones. It’s something I don’t think we’ve done before – we used to do it at Christmas Day and we haven’t done it for quite some time.

“In times like this, companies like ourselves are saying ‘it’s important that we provide that service’, it’s a public service and it would send out a very bad signal if mass couldn’t be celebrated or people couldn’t hear mass.”

