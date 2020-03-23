Quarantine FM gives Ireland a reason to stay inside
A digital station called Quarantine FM has launched to give Ireland a ‘reason to stay inside.’
The pop-up station will broadcast for twelve hours per day from 9AM today (Monday 22nd).
It will aim to provide a platform to people across the world to share their quarantine experiences.
Programmes in the launch schedule are set to provide a mix of content from music to wellbeing. Among the line-up is RTÉ Pulse’s Cally Ann Brennan with Good News Day to highlight positive stories.
In the evenings, Keep Calm & Carry On will focus on mental health and self-care with mindfulness facilitator Jemimah Freeside.
Brought about by Anna-Rose Charleton and Kate McKeown, the two found themselves without work and a lot of free time to fill due to the current pandemic.
Quarantine FM will broadcast from home studios in Dublin and is available on Voscast.
Monday’s lineup for #QuestionTime is @FrankSunTimes! Get in touch with all your questions! 12:00-12:30 #quarantinefm pic.twitter.com/1xy9Xu1tya
— QuarantineFM (@FmQuarantine) March 22, 2020
If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":