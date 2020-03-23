Quarantine FM gives Ireland a reason to stay inside

A digital station called Quarantine FM has launched to give Ireland a ‘reason to stay inside.’

The pop-up station will broadcast for twelve hours per day from 9AM today (Monday 22nd).

It will aim to provide a platform to people across the world to share their quarantine experiences.

Programmes in the launch schedule are set to provide a mix of content from music to wellbeing. Among the line-up is RTÉ Pulse’s Cally Ann Brennan with Good News Day to highlight positive stories.

In the evenings, Keep Calm & Carry On will focus on mental health and self-care with mindfulness facilitator Jemimah Freeside.

Brought about by Anna-Rose Charleton and Kate McKeown, the two found themselves without work and a lot of free time to fill due to the current pandemic.

Quarantine FM will broadcast from home studios in Dublin and is available on Voscast.