Radiodays Europe 2020 event postponed due to COVID-19

Radiodays Europe has been postponed until later this year due to the increasing health risks in many countries associated with Coronavirus COVID-19.

The decision comes after extensive consultation carried out by the event to ensure the health and safety of participants, speakers, commercial partners and staff.

Organisers say: “As the global Coronavirus crisis escalates and concerns regarding travel, large gatherings etc increase, it makes it impossible for Radiodays Europe to hold an event at this time.

“We are aware of the impact of this decision and acknowledge and express our thanks for all the support of our participants and partners throughout the years that have made Radiodays Europe the meeting place for the world of radio and audio and the largest event of its kind in Europe.”

Further details on the new dates for Radiodays Europe will be released at a later date.