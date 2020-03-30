Ryan Tubridy remains off Radio 1 due to coronavirus

RTÉ has confirmed Ryan Tubridy is off work at the moment due to having tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Oliver Callan is currently hosting the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Ryan said: “Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive, but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

“While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

“I look forward to being back to work really soon.”

RTÉ added that Ryan is doing well at home and hopes to be back at work soon and that the station has no further comment to make.

RTÉ has confirmed that presenter Ryan Tubridy tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/HR5pIKbU9T — RTÉ (@rte) March 30, 2020