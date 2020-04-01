Communicorp to cut radio staff pay up to 25%

Today FM, Newstalk, Spin and 98FM owner Communicorp is cutting pay for some staff up to 25%, according to reports.

Bosses at the Denis O’Brien company informed employees at all its stations today, saying it was because of the current coronavirus pandemic.

There’s no official comment from Communicorp but numerous stories say a pay cut of 10% will be imposed on the first €30,000 of income of all staff, rising to 12.5% for the income band between €30,000 and €60,000.

Elements of a salary between €60,000 and €120,000 are to be reduced by 15%, with any income above €120,000 subject to a cut of 25%.

The cuts are for three months with an update expected in June and no job losses are expected.

Meanwhile, Communicorp UK has furloughed around 50 members of staff today for the next two months, leaving mainly broadcast staff at its nine broadcast locations in England, Scotland and Wales.