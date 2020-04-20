Radio Caroline founder Ronan O’Rahilly has died

Ronan O’Rahilly, the founder of UK pirate station Radio Caroline has died at the age of 79.

The Irishman set about creating the pirate station as early as 1963 from the MV Caroline anchored in international waters off the coast of Essex in England.

He’s been the figurehead of the station ever since it launched during Easter 1964, and the station name continues to this day.

Radio Caroline is paying tribute to Ronan this afternoon (Monday) and has tweeted the news to its listeners and followers.

In 2013 Ronan moved back to Ireland after being diagnosed with advanced vascular dementia.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Radio Leinster name to return as online station

Kevin Bakhurst appointed to Ofcom’s Board

96FM and C103 raise over €77k for Frontline Legends

Radio Nova broadcasts a Stay At Home Music Festival

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.