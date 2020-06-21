Bauer targets listeners and advertisers in ROI

Bauer Media Northern Ireland has enabled online listening across the whole island.

For the first time, Republic of Ireland consumers will be able to listen live (or listen later) to Cool FM, Downtown Radio and Downtown Country through its branded mobile apps, on computer and on smart speaker.

Recently appointed Managing Director of Bauer Media NI, David Tighe, believes the move is a key development for the stations: “We’ve been clear that we are keen to explore opportunities across the Island-wide market and this marks another important step forward for our business,” said David.

Bauer Media NI Commercial Director, Simon Mann added, “Digital services, spin-offs and on-line listening opportunities are key to our growth strategy and this is as relevant here as it is in the international markets where the Bauer Group operates.”

“By capitalising on our local digital strengths, coupled with the success of our InStream advertising technology, we present the marketing sector with a fresh opportunity to engage directly with their audiences.”