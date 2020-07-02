Ivan Yates to step down from daily Newstalk show

Friday 24th July will be the last edition of Hard Shoulder with Ivan Yates as the broadcaster leaves Newstalk.

He will also retire from his television programme, The Tonight Show, on Virgin Media One the night before.

Speaking on his Newstalk show today, he said “I am taking a step back… Being 60 years of age and with Deirdre retired, we are moving back to live full-time in Enniscorthy!”

Communicorp issued a statement and thanked Mr Yates: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ivan for the enormous contribution he has made to the success of the show and to Newstalk.

“We wish him the very best for the future and we look forward to continuing to work with him in various guises across the station.”

The former Fine Gael TD returned to a full-time show on Newstalk in September 2017 after leaving a year earlier to go travelling with his wife.

He joined Newstalk in 2009 to co-host Breakfast.

Ivan’s replacement on Newstalk has not been announced as yet.