Today FM puts on Oxegen 2010 Takeover

Exactly ten years after Oxegen 2010 and Today FM is reliving the day on-air.

The event saw global acts like Eminem, Jay-Z and Florence and The Machine take to the stage as well as a little known artist called Andrew Hozier Byrne who played the Hot Press stage on a Saturday afternoon.

Today FM will relive Oxegen 2010 with a whole day dedicated to the music and memories starting at 5am Friday.

The ‘Today FM Oxegen 2010 Takeover’ will feature non-stop music from the three-day line-up including the likes of Arcade Fire, The Prodigy, Ellie Goulding, Black Eyed Peas, Mumford and Sons, Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada and many more.

Today FM’s Fergal D’Arcy said: “It was the Holy Grail of Line-Ups … it was more like a Jukebox than a festival, as it was just ‘HIT AFTER HIT!’ It was a glorious time for Irish music festivals. It really set the tone for what was to come in future years.”

Today FM presenters and listeners will be sharing their favourite memories from the festival along with throwback interviews from some of the artists who took to the Oxegen stage in 2010.