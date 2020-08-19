Apple launches more radio stations and rebrands Beats 1

Beats 1 is now known as Apple Music 1 and becomes part of a family of radio stations under the Apple Music Radio umbrella.

Two new radio stations have also launched today – Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

Both are promoted as live and feature programmes and presenters from around the world, available in 165 countries.

Apple Music Hits will play songs from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country will be spotlighting country music.

Programmes on Apple Music 1 remain similar to the schedule on Beats 1, including Zane Lowe and Matt Wilkinson.

Ireland already has a radio station named Music One – and 1Music – adding confusion to the marketplace.

“For the past five years, if ever there was a meaningful moment in music culture, Beats 1 was there bringing human curation to the forefront and drawing in listeners with exclusive shows from some of the most innovative, respected, and beloved people in music,” said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content.

“Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”