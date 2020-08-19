Claire Byrne to host Today on RTÉ Radio 1

Claire Byrne is the new presenter of RTÉ Radio 1’s mid-morning ‘Today’ programme, starting next Monday at 10am.

Sarah McInerney, current host of the slot, will remain with RTÉ but details of where she will appear in the schedule are yet to be released.

“I am truly delighted, honoured and humbled to be taking on this new role at RTÉ Radio 1,” Claire commented today.

The television presenter, known for Claire Byrne Live, has previously worked at BBC Radio, East Coast Radio, Channel 103 in Jersey and Newstalk.