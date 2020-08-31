Phil Cawley to present drive on South East Radio

Phil Cawley is joining South East Radio on weekday afternoons from Monday, 7th September.

He will take over 3-6pm on the Wexford station, marking his return to presenting full-time.

Cawley told RadioToday that the deal was “done and dusted one week before lockdown,” but the pandemic pushed back his start date.

This isn’t Cawley’s first time on the station, having presented their afternoon show in the 1990s.

“They are a super bunch with a great team. I can’t wait to get back there,” he said.

Cawley made the announcement in a Facebook status, writing “I’ve found my need to be on the radio increase.”

Speaking about this, Cawley said, “Until 2019, I was always a four or five day radio man. Last year, my contract finished with Today FM and they asked me to consider a new Sunday show. As brilliant as this was, it didn’t fill my week.”

Cawley confirmed he will continue presenting Sunday Drive on Today FM.