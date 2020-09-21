Flirt FM to host 25 hour broadcast marathon

Galway’s campus Flirt FM is celebrating 25 years of broadcasting with a non-stop 25-hour marathon.

The event starts on Monday 28th September at 12pm and continues till 1pm the day after.

Flirt FM says it will be linking station alumni to the studio live over Zoom from locations including Paris, California and Vietnam.

The station moved to remote working in March and the team applied to extend the hours of operation, continuing to broadcast from bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms around Ireland and further afield.

Station Manager Paula Healy: “The year ahead is going to be strangest the station has had in its history, but we’re a great team – we’ve proven that with our determination to keep broadcasting through all the obstacles so far, and we’re going to make it work.

“A quarter of a century is huge; it’s a testament to the thousands of people involved over the years, from volunteers to guests to staff that the station is here and thriving.”