Speak Up on SPIN series launched to tackle issues

SPIN has launched a new content series aimed at tackling important issues that exist in Irish society today.

Speak Up on SPIN is a 10-part series, providing a platform to educate and inform a youth audience.

The series, which launches this week online, on air and across SPIN’s social media channels will first cover the topic of racism and its existence in Irish society. Irish artist Erica Cody has come on board as Speak Up Campaign to highlight the different types of racism that still exist to this day.

Partnering with the Irish Network Against Racism, SPIN seeks to educate its youth audience on the conscious and unconscious types of racism that occur every day, opening up real conversations to affect positive change.

Speaking at the launch of Speak Up on SPIN: Racism, Erica Cody commented: “The conversation doesn’t stop here. Keep learning, educating and use your privilege to help dismantle racism. Call it out if you see it or hear it and have those uncomfortable conversations. Speak up against racism”.