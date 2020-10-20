HalloweenFM.ie returns for 10 spooky days.. and nights

Ireland’s Halloween radio station to broadcast online at halloweenFM.ie from 22nd to 31st October this year.

Programmes include the ‘Spooky Brekkie’, the ‘Midday Haunting’, the ‘Drive from Hell’ and ‘Nightmare Nights’.

Sponsored by TheCostumeShop.ie, listeners to HalloweenFM.ie will hear upbeat Halloween-inspired hits and a collection of ghostly songs and classics such as ‘Sweet but Pyscho’ – Ava Max, ‘Bad Guy’ – Billie Eilish and Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett’s ‘Monster Mash’.

Each show will boast special guests, as well as extra content that will help you make this Halloween the most memorable yet, including the ‘Sixty Second Scare’ and the ‘Monster Movie Minute’!

Daragh O’Sullivan, Joint Programme Director of HalloweenFM.ie, says: “We are delighted to bring HalloweenFM.ie online again this year. This year’s Halloween is likely to be a little different for everyone, but we are really looking forward to giving listeners a proper monster mash of the most frightful tunes.

“Be sure to tune in to our unique mix of content at halloweenfm.ie for the ultimate Halloween screamtrack.”

The station will broadcast once again from the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin.