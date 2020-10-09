iRadio gets a new sound from Wisebuddah

iRadio is celebrating a new 10-year licence term with a new package of idents from Wisebuddah in London.

The new jingles are a mixture of resigns from the Fun Radio package, and custom cuts.

Bespoke tracks have been produced for news and sport bulletins, along with elements to create branded song intros.

Mark Cunning, CEO, iRadio, said: “We loved working with Wisebuddah. Their ability to understand our goals and ambitions… even to smile and nod at some of the crazier stuff was really important throughout this project. To sit in the studio, be part of the creative process and to hear and see the project come to life was fascinating.”

Paul Duffy, iRadio’s Head of Station Sound, said: “We wanted a package that stood out in a busy market and set the standard. If you want the best, you’ve got to work with the best.

“For us, this is where the fun starts. We have a new set of toys and we’ll use them to evolve and innovate our audio-based around this package.”



Dom Scott, Wisbuddah’s Business Relations Manager, added: ”This is the first package we’ve produced for iRadio and we had a great time working on it with them! CEO MarK Cunning and Imaging Director Paul Duffy had a clear vision for a unified and cutting-edge audio brand and the result is a unique station sound that matches iRadio’s ambitious plans for the future.”

