Simon Myciunka to replace Adrian Serle as Communicorp CEO

Communicorp Media has appointed its current Commercial Director Simon Myciunka as the Group’s new CEO.

Simon has been at the Group for the last three years, and previously worked at Global and Celador in the UK.

From 1 January 2021, Simon will oversee Communicorp Media’s full portfolio of media brands, including Newstalk, Today FM, Off The Ball, 98FM, Spin 1038, Spin South West, and the Group’s digital platforms, AudioXi and GoLoud.

Commenting on the appointment, Communicorp Media Chairperson, Lucy Gaffney, said: “It is with great pleasure we can announce that the Communicorp Board has selected Simon as our new Group CEO, following a very competitive process.

“Simon brings a wealth of experience, which spans over 20-years across radio and media in Ireland and the UK. He has led industry-changing innovations in every role he has held and, since joining the Communicorp team in 2017, Simon has been responsible for significant year-on-year growth, as well as leading the development and launch of AudioXi, our digital audio sales platform – a market first.

“On behalf of everyone at Communicorp, I would like to congratulate Simon on his well-deserved appointment, and we wish him every success in his new role. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Adrian Serle for his invaluable contribution to the company over the past four years and we wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Speaking about his appointment, Simon Myciunka said: “I am truly delighted to be appointed CEO of Communicorp Media. I have been part of the Communicorp family for three years now and every day I am inspired by the talented team around me. Together, we have developed ground-breaking products and offerings for both consumers and advertisers.

“In my new role, I will ensure that Communicorp continues to innovate and be the first to respond to market trends and consumer demands. I would also like to thank Adrian Serle for his mentoring and guidance, particularly as we transition over the coming months.”

Prior to joining Communicorp in 2017, Simon held the role of Regional Director for Celador in the UK, where he was responsible for the business operations of the group’s radio stations. Prior to that, Simon spent 10 years at Global Radio, where he held senior commercial roles and helped to launch the Capital and Heart media brands in North East England.