Official switch on date announced for Christmas FM

Christmas FM is back for another year of festive cheer from midday on Saturday 28th November 2020.

The temporary station wants to “Give the Gift of Home” this year by raising over €200,000 which will go directly to ALONE, a fitting charity partner considering it’s been such a difficult year for our older population.

Christmas FM will be celebrating its 13th year on air this year and, since it began broadcasting, has raised almost €2.5 million for a range of charities.

The costs of running Christmas FM are covered by various sponsors, ensuring that all on-air fundraising and listener donations will go directly to ALONE. Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post are premier FM sponsors for 2020 and the radio station will broadcast from the Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin, who have kindly given the studio space for free once again.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, says: “We are delighted to bring Christmas FM back on-air for our thirteenth year. We are beyond delighted to have reached this mark and want to thank each and every one of our listeners who have supported us and in turn, supported each of our chosen charities.

“We would like to thank Cadbury, Coca Cola and An Post who have come on board as premier FM sponsors for 2020. We’re excited to switch on Christmas in Ireland and begin our fundraising for our charity partner Alone, so we can reach our aim of providing over 20,000 hours of vital support to older people in Ireland.”

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE says: “Christmas FM has been such an incredible journey for our organisation so far as we have finally arrived at launch day. We’ve reflected on our work through storytelling and conversation with our older people, volunteers and staff. As we work alongside Christmas FM to ‘Give the Gift of Home’ this Christmas, we encourage the Country to listen in as we come together to make this the most meaningful Christmas yet.”

The main radio frequencies for Christmas FM are Dublin City and County 105.2FM, Cork City, part County 106.7FM, Cavan 99.4FM, Galway City, part County 87.7FM, Kildare 88.1FM, Kilkenny City 104.3, Letterkenny 105.7, Limerick City 105.5FM, Midlands North 101.6FM, Sligo 95FM, South East 103.8FM, Tralee / Killarney 105FM, Waterford City 105.9FM, Wicklow North 99.5FM, Wicklow South 106.6FM, and Ennis/Clare 105.2FM.

Christmas FM will also broadcast on Virgin Media Channel 900. Find out all the ways to listen here.