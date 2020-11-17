Patricia Messinger celebrates 30 years on the radio

Cork radio presenter Patricia Messinger is celebrating 30 years on air in the city this week.

Patricia started broadcasting on County Sound, now C103, on the 15th November 1990 with the Cork Today show.

Over the years she has dealt with many stories good and bad, sad and happy, and built up a loyal following along the way.

C103 held a special Cork Today Show to mark her honour of reaching 30 years in the same show and same time slot.

Ryan Tubridy of RTÉ dropped in with his congrats message as did the two other Cork chat show hosts PJ Coogan of 96FM and Neil Prendeville of RedFM.

Australian radio’s Kyle and Jackie O who present the breakfast show on KIIS 1065 in Sydney paid tribute to Patricia along with Ray Meagher who plays Alf Stewart on Home and Away.

Patricia says she loves radio and loves her job as she turns up for work every morning. She said even if they didn’t pay her she would still turn up.

She thanked her loyal listeners who over the 30 years both have shared highs and lows, births deaths, and marriages.

Listen Back to Patricia Messinger’s emotional closing link where she thanks her team and listeners here.