Radio Nova secures Choosy as show sponsor

Radio Nova has announced Choosy as the sponsor of its Friday Night 80s show.

The Irish comparison site, owned by Independent News and Media, helps people compare and switch their home energy supplier.

Friday Night 80s is presented by Dee Woods. She says: “Let’s face it, the 1980s gave us a lot of dodgy things: hair, fashion, Kim Kardashian… but every Friday night on Radio Nova, D digs out the musical gems that rocked the decade.

“From those lighters-in-the-air power ballads to the anthems you can sing into your hairbrush, get ready to be reminded of the best tunes, born in 80s, that still sound amazing today.”

The partnership will include programme sponsorship, commercial inventory and on-air native content as well as digital and social activity across Radio Nova’s website, social channels and smartphone app.

It was negotiated by Keith Dixon, Agency Sales Manager, Radio Nova and Nicola Murphy, IRS+.

“Choosy jumped at the chance to get involved with Radio Nova’s Friday Night 80s – we think it’s the perfect antidote to a long week, and a chance to have fun with some great music, whether you’re at home or behind the wheel.”