BAI allocates over €6.2m to latest radio and TV projects

The BAI has allocated €669,092 under Round 36 (Community Radio Fund) and €5.58m under Round 37 (Open Round) under the Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme.

A total of 22 community radio projects will receive funding under Round 36.

The funding allocated under this round will provide for a range of programming made by community stations, groups, and individuals across the community radio sector.

A total of 55 projects (23 TV and 32 radio) will benefit under Round 37. Of the €5.58m allocated under Round 37, TV projects will receive €5.3m while €289,000 will go to radio.

The BAI says Round 37 was significantly oversubscribed, attracting 190 applications seeking approximately €22.2m in funding. The allocation of €5.58m includes additional funding support of €1m secured by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, TD. Successful projects cover such areas as Irish culture, heritage and experience, Irish history, natural environment, and traditional and contemporary arts.

Separately the BAI has announced details of additional funding supports under Sound & Vision for 2021, including the operation of rounds to allocate a further €3.9m secured by the Minister for the sector. Anticipated rounds include a focused round for commercial radio (€2.5m), and an open funding round, to include a call for projects to help address challenges being faced by the live music sector.

It is expected that both these rounds will run in Q1 of 2021, with further details to be announced early in the new year. Another open round is planned for later in the year, and a focused round for community radio.

Commenting on the announcement, chief executive of the BAI, Michael O’Keeffe said: “This has been a very difficult year for broadcasters and independent programme makers and the BAI is pleased to be able to announce funding of more than €6.2m for the sector under Rounds 36 and 37. In particular given the oversubscribed nature of Round 37, with the level of funding being sought significantly exceeding the money available, we very much welcome Minister Martin’s allocation of an additional €1m for this round.

“We hope that the overall funding, along with earlier S&V rounds during 2020 and other assistance provided by the BAI and the Government will help the sector through this difficult period.

“Likewise, the BAI would like to thank the Minister for the further financial support provided to Sound & Vision for funding rounds in 2021. This additional funding will contribute greatly to Sound & Vision during the year and its allocation will provide much needed support for the sector.”

The BAI will now commence contract negotiations with all successful applicants for Rounds 36 and 37. A full list of the projects being offered funding is available to download here.

