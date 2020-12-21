Schedule changes at Cork’s 96FM and C103

A number of changes to the programme schedules at Cork’s 96FM and C103 have been announced for 2021.

Ken Tobin will move from the 12noon to 4pm slot on Cork’s 96FM to take over Cork’s More Music Breakfast on C103. He replaces Simon Murdoch who will replace Ken on Cork’s 96FM.

Ken is 96FM’s longest serving presenter in the same time slot, whilst Simon cut his teeth on 96FM as a weekend presenter before getting a daily show on iRadio. He joined C103 a couple of years ago to present Cork’s More Music Breakfast.

Both will start their new roles on 04th January 2021.

Ken Tobin says “I’m absolutely delighted to be given the opportunity to host the breakfast show on C103 and work with my friends there.

“I see it as a new challenge and one that I’m really looking forward to. I spend a lot of time listening to C103 and really love the Greatest Hits format. Thank you to all my friends at Cork’s 96FM.

“I am very proud of my time working with you all and have loved every minute. It’s time for a change and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Simon Murdoch says “I’m absolutely over the moon to be asked to take over the 12 – 4pm show. Cork’s 96FM is where I started out in 2006, doing weekends with a bad hair style and awful fashion sense! Returning in 2021 definitely feels like a homecoming.

“I’ve loved every second at C103 and will continue to work closely with the team on music and scheduling, which I’m delighted about. I know I have enormous shoes to fill and I wish Ken all the very best in his new breakfast role at C103.”

New year New me!

Delighted to say I’m joining @Corks96FM in January taking over the GIANT 12-4pm afternoon slot Mon-Fri. A huge honour for me & am over the moon.

2 years at @C103Cork have been AMAZING & the crew there are second to none. A new challenge, I can’t wait 😃📻 #Cork pic.twitter.com/7F8HQw7hS4 — Simon Frankincense & Myrrh-doch 🎅🏻📻📱 (@Simon_Murdoch) December 20, 2020

Separately, 96FM evening presenter, Steve Haze has been appointed to a new Wireless Ireland Group Music Scheduling role taking up his new position immediately. As a result, the station will be advertising for a presenter for the nightly “HitMix” show.

And long term C103 presenter Sean Donnellan has retired.

Sean was one of the original presenters at County Sound (now C103). He has presented various programmes over the years including more recently, the North Cork “Irish Sunday” programme. His retirement was marked on the Cork Today programme on Friday. Among those paying tribute was the singer, Daniel O’Donnell.